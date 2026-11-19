PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says an investigating grand jury found “deficiencies” throughout the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging.

The DA’s office says the report from the investigating grand jury found the deficient practices allegedly led to the “neglect and deaths of older adults” in Allegheny County.

Other findings reportedly include instances where the agency or its subcontractors failed to intervene, which led to the deaths of an elderly couple, and identified “major systemic issues,” including failure to comply with state legislation requirements, lack of cooperation with law enforcement and lack of proper training.

Specifically, the 43-page document centers around the alleged neglect of an elderly married couple, who both died in 2025.

ALLEGED ABUSE AGAINST VICTIM 1

The report describes failed opportunities for intervention for Victim 1, including not making contact with her within a required timeframe, closing out a Report of Need (RON) substantiated for caregiver neglect and law enforcement not being notified of alleged neglect until nearly a year after the first report.

Victim 1 died from sepsis due to pressure ulcers. The investigative grand jury found her death to be “entirely preventable.” The report says:

“By not seeking earlier law enforcement intervention, Allegheny County AAA left Victim 1 in the care of the suspects, whose neglect led to the injuries that caused Victim 1’s death... Victim 1 passed away as a direct result of the reported abuse and neglect, AAA and their subcontractors did essentially nothing to intervene in Victim 1’s case, merely offering Victim 1 (and the suspects) social services.”

The suspects are Victim 1’s adult children. The report identifies Suspect 1 as the person who “took upon herself a degree of responsibility for Victim 1’s health.” The report states that while in Suspect 1’s care, Victim 1’s “condition worsened and deteriorated rapidly.”

ALLEGED ABUSE AGAINST VICTIM 2

Victim 2 was diagnosed with dementia in 2024, but evidence of his cognitive decline included in the report goes back to 2021 -- when he was found in a crashed car in Arizona “alone and confused.”

A Report of Need was opened in May of 2025 (at this point, three RONs had been opened for Victim 1) because Victim 2 was alone and needed care. An Ursuline employee visited the home and found Victim 2 alone, without a functioning phone (and he couldn’t remember 911 or his children’s phone numbers). He also reportedly did not know where he was or that his wife was in the hospital.

The RON, which was substantiated for self-neglect, was closed out when Suspect 1 said Victim 2 would be moving out of state to live with her. The grand jury report says there was no follow-up to confirm Victim 2 did move out of state, nor was a case forwarded to an institution that covered his alleged new home -- it was only done after police raised the issue.

Victim 2 did not move, the report states. Instead, he continued to live “alone in the exact same conditions and manner” that led to the RON.

Another RON was filed in July 2025 for concerns of caregiver neglect, after Victim 2 was found alone with a full urine bag and “was plainly confused.” He was found alone within a day of being discharged from the hospital, and police pursued emergency guardianship.

Victim 2 died in September 2025 of natural causes.

SYSTEMIC ISSUES IDENTIFIED DURING INVESTIGATION

The grand jury says this investigation “revealed several distinct patterns of dysfunction that were present within AAA and its subordinate contractors.”

The report puts the systemic issues into three categories:

AAA and subcontractors failing to comply with Pennsylvania statutory requirements

AAA and subcontractors insufficiently cooperative with law enforcement

AAA and subcontractors lacked training, qualification and/or the enforcement authority to solve the problems confronting them, and they were closed by inconsistent, error-prone record keeping

GRAND JURY RECOMMENDATIONS

The grand jury’s report concluded with recommendations, while also noting AAA has already made positive changes since this investigation began. Some of those recommendations are:

Improve how AAA reports and tracks criminal allegations and investigations

Strengthen the relationship with law enforcement agencies, including by coordinating training to identify situations when law enforcement should be notified earlier for potential intervention

Make it easier for police to request and obtain documents for investigations

Standardize terminology and acronyms in protective-services records.

Consolidate tracking systems and eliminate forms demanding duplicative information

Allow individual care managers to dispute a supervisor’s conclusion about how a case should be resolved without negative repercussions

Stop treating each new RON as a blank slate. Investigators should see previous reports and related records when handling a new allegation.

Examine process with 24-hour helpline

Hire specialists capable of investigating financial exploitation of older adults

COMMENTS FROM ALLEGHENY COUNTY COUNCIL AT-LARGE BETHANY HALLAM:

“I was absolutely disgusted anyone in our county or this country is treated that way.”

“Earlier this year, the county brought all those jobs back in house and now are supervised by DHS and county personnel to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“People pay taxes so that we take care of them. First and foremost, it’s our job to take care of our must vulnerable residents.”

STATEMENT FROM COUNTY SOLICITOR ROSALYN GUY-MCCORKLE:

“Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will not be elaborating on what is stated in the grand jury report. However, every Allegheny County resident deserves to be treated with dignity and care, especially our older adult population. Therefore, as stated in the report, we have taken steps to enhance coordination with law enforcement, including referring “reports of need” to the District Attorney’s Office and police, thus creating a clear point of contact for law enforcement to request case-specific AAA documentation. These changes reflect our commitment to strengthening oversight, improving accountability, and protecting older adults. “

READ THE FULL REPORT

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