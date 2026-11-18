A federal grand jury has indicted a 24-year-old New York man on drug trafficking charges, accusing him of operating as a major cocaine supplier to two fraternities at Penn State University.

Agostino Abbatiello, of Westbury, N.Y., faces one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and six counts of distribution of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller and Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Wednesday.

Abbatiello and 13 others — including a Pittsburgh native and his father — are already facing charges in Pennsylvania in connection with the alleged drug trafficking ring.

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According to the federal indictment, Abbatiello distributed bulk quantities of cocaine between January 2023 and December 2024 in State College. Prosecutors alleged that he sold cocaine on numerous occasions to members of the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities, frequently dealing as much as a kilogram at a time.

Federal authorities alleged that Abbatiello purchased cocaine from suppliers in New York and Philadelphia before recruiting others to help transport shipments to State College. Once the supply arrived, Abbatiello allegedly enlisted fraternity brothers and pledges to prepare and package the narcotics for resale.

Miller addressed the impact of illegal drug distribution within the campus community.

“College should be a marketplace of ideas and not illegal drugs,” Miller said. “Our office will continue working with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, and with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who profit from illegal drug activity in our communities.”

Sunday noted the scale of the distribution network and the alleged exploitation of students.

“This defendant was the top rung of the ladder for a high-level drug trafficking ring that supplied cocaine to Penn State University students, incorporating some fraternity pledges into the packaging process,” Sunday said. “We are proud of the fine investigative work involved in building this case, thank the grand jurors for their diligence, and look forward to having a hand in prosecuting with our ready and able partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

The investigation involved Homeland Security Investigations, the State College Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan McGoron are prosecuting the case.

Under federal law, the offenses carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a term of supervised release and a fine.

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