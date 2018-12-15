Rupert Grint is wealthy, but said he has no idea of net worth

There is no need for Ron Weasley to panic now -- at least not financially.
Rupert Grint, who played the nervous redhead in the “Harry Potter” movie series, admitted in an interview he did not know how much money he has in the bank, the Daily Mail reported.
However, Grint, 30, is worth more than $35 million and said he is content knowing he can live a “comfortable” life without checking his financial statements, the newspaper reported.
Grint made his comments during an interview with the Radio Times, saying that “I actually don't know how much I have. I couldn't even really guess.”
Grint, one of the three main characters in the “Harry Potter” wizard movies adapted from J.K. Rowling’s books, vaulted to fame with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson when the 2001 movie, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” was released.
Having that much money “doesn’t motivate me too much,” Grint told the Radio Times. “'I'm glad it's there but I'm not really that focused on it.”
Radcliffe has an estimated net worth of more than $109 million and Watson has a net worth of more than $71 million, the Daily Mail reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pete Davidson posts despondent message on Instagram, deletes account
- Crews battling fully involved fire in Westmoreland County
- Two dogs thrown out of window on New York interstate
- VIDEO: 1 person injured after being hit by vehicle on Parkway East
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}