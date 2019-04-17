'Already working on 36th season': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek wraps Season 35 with positive update

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek paused during the final day of Season 35 records to deliver a personal update to fans and friends.
Season 36 is a go.
Trebek announced that despite what people may have heard, he is feeling good and quote, "I look forward to seeing you in September with all kinds of good stuff!"
Trebek has hosted 50 episodes following his announcement of stage 4 pancreatic cancer last month.
The primary plan for the next few months is for him to break and focus on his health.
Trebek is scheduled to be back in the studio in July to tape shows for Season 36 that will air in September.
"Jeopardy!" runs on Channel 11 weeknights at 7 p.m. followed by "Wheel of Fortune."
