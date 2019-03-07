Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has announced that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
>>RELATED: Alex Trebek: What you need to know about pancreatic cancer
The host posted a message on the show's YouTube channel.
"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.
"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."
'Jeopardy!' runs on Channel 11 weeknights at 7 p.m. followed by 'Wheel of Fortune.' Long-time 'Wheel' host Pat Sajak tweeted his reaction to the announcement.
The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019
This is a breaking story and will be updated with a statement from the show's producers as well as more information as it becomes available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- Pennsylvania state lawmaker to introduce bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time
- VIDEO: FDA Warns Asbestos found in some Claire's Makeup
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}