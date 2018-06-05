'America's Got Talent' Sneak Peek: Acrobats Give Judges A Scare

In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent," a duo begin a risky acrobatic performance, wowing the audience and judges.
Suddenly, Fratelli and Rossi slip under pressure and take a tumble.
In a dramatic turn of events, the two fight cries of protest from the judges and continue their performance unharmed.
We find out if they make it to the next round at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
The duo is just one of many insane performances so far on the show, and this is only the second episode!
Last week, Tyra Banks hit her Golden Buzzer for an incredible dance troupe Zurcaroh from Austria that brought her to tears.
"AGT" enjoyed massive success last year in its most-watched season ever. Twelve-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, took home the grand prize of $1 million.
The talent show, open to all acts and ages, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on WPXI.
