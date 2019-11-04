'Bluff City Law' first look: Opioids disrupt community

"Bluff City Law" pulls cases from headlines, and this week, it is diving into even more intense territory.
Monday night, NBC's hit law drama is ready to take on a series of case centered around opioids.
In this clip sent to us from NBC, we see Sydney, Elijah and Briana ready to build a case against a pill mill owner responsible for creating an addiction epidemic in a small Tennessee town.
A problem presents itself, however: How can they take the culprit down if what he is doing is "legal?"
Find out in an all-new episode of "Bluff City Law" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
