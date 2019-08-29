After the 35th anniversary season, "Jeopardy!" is returning for season 36.
Alex Trebek is also back in the studio, doing well and looking forward to a great year.
Champions from previous seasons will be returning to face off against one another.
"Jeopardy!" premieres Monday, Sept. 9.
