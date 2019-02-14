'Law & Order: SVU' first look: Tutuola, Carisi go on 'Cinderella' hunt for suspect

If the shoe fits, the case is closed. At least, that's what the detectives are hoping for in Thursday's new episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
In this exclusive clip given sent to us from NBC, detectives Fin Tutuola and Dominick Carisi are on what appears to be a "Cinderella mission." If they find the match to a custom shoe, they find a possible suspect in their latest case.
The episode, titled "Brothel," centers around Fin Tutuola, Detective Liv Benson and the rest of the team trying to track down the proprietor of a pop-up brothel.
"Blue Bloods" alum Jennifer Esposito guest stars as an old colleague of Fin's, Sgt. Pheobe Baker, who was recruited to help get to the bottom of things.
The night isn't dun-dun until the case is cracked. Watch the new episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" with us Thursday night at 10 p.m. after all-new episodes of "The Titan Games," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Will and Grace" on Channel 11.
