  • 'Law & Order: SVU' gears up for biggest sting yet

    Updated:

    "Law & Order: SVU" is coming in hot tonight as the squad faces their biggest sting operation yet, but can they get to the bottom of things?

    In the episode titled "Counselor, It's Chinatown," Margaret Cho guest stars as the Special Victims Unit joins an undercover task force in busting a major human trafficking ring.

    Don't miss a second of the action in this all-new episode of "Law & Order: SVU" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories