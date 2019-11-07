'Law & Order: SVU' gears up for biggest sting yet

"Law & Order: SVU" is coming in hot tonight as the squad faces their biggest sting operation yet, but can they get to the bottom of things?
In the episode titled "Counselor, It's Chinatown," Margaret Cho guest stars as the Special Victims Unit joins an undercover task force in busting a major human trafficking ring.
Don't miss a second of the action in this all-new episode of "Law & Order: SVU" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
How about a #ScriptSpoiler for your afternoon coffee break?— SVU Writers Room (@SVUWritersRoom) November 7, 2019
As if being a new ADA isn't hard enough... Carisi is about to take on a whole lifetime of responsibility.
Find out what happened tonight @ 10/9c on @nbc 🚔🕵️♀️ #CounselorItsChinatown pic.twitter.com/QP7irqKO5V
