'Law & Order SVU' sneak peek: Carisi and Rollins face off in battle of just, unjust

Thursday’s new “Law & Order: SVU” is about to be a battle of morals for the elite squad of detectives that make up the Special Victims Unit when they have to testify in an extremely difficult case.
The newest episode, “Part 33,” is centered around attorney Peter Stone prosecuting the case of a woman who killed her husband as Oliva Benson and her squad wrestle with the duty of testifying against her.
In a sneak peek sent exclusively from NBC, Detectives Dominick Carisi, Amanda Rollins and Fin Tutuola have a stressful discussion about the case.
Yes, the woman killed her husband but things have become complicated because the husband was abusive.
Can the death be justified, or was it murder? This is the difficult question each detective will have to face in this thrilling new “Law & Order: SVU.”
Watch with us Thursday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11 following new episodes of “The Titan Games,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Will & Grace.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
