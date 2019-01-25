'Saturday Night Live' Mikey Day, Alex Moffat talk all things Pittsburgh

Burgh, Steelers and Primanti's sandwiches - oh my! Mikey Day and Alex Moffat, of "Saturday Night Live," got their Pittsburgh knowledge put to the test, and Moffat came out victorious.
"Well, my dad went to North Allegheny High School. A good friend of mine teaches at Sewickley Academy. I've been to Primanti Brothers," Moffat started. "I have been to Pittsburgh many times. It's a good town."
Although Day didn't have the immediate ties to Pittsburgh, he did mention the Steelers offhand and later redeemed himself, giving a shout-out to people who live on Mt. Nebo - a Pittburgh road that Moffat mentioned earlier in the interview.
You can see Day and Moffat on "Saturday Night Live" and catch a new episode this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. with special guests James McAvoy and musical guest Meek Mill.
