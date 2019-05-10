'The Voice' stays 'legendary' for upcoming season with return of John Legend

"All of me wants all of you" to know that not only will Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine return for "The Voice's" 17th season, but newest coach and EGOT winner John Legend is sticking around for round two!
NBC announced Friday that all four superstar coaches and host Carson Daly will return in the fall.
The current season continues with the Top 8 performance show on Monday, May 13 on Channel 11.
The Top 8 artists perform in front of the coaches for America’s vote, and in a “Voice” first, the Top 8 will pair up to perform duets on songs from the Beatles.
The Top 4 finalists will be revealed on the live show airing Tuesday, May 14, at 9 p.m.
Team Adam has been wiped out completely, while Team Blake cominues to dominate with five of the Top 8 remaining artists.
Team Legend follows with two.
Team Kelly hangs on with one.
The Top 8 remaining artists are:
Gyth Rigdon (Team Blake)
Carter Lloyd Horne (Team Blake)
Maelyn Jarmon (Team Legend)
Shawn Sounds (Team Legend)
Dexter Roberts (Team Blake)
Rod Stokes (Team Kelly)
Kim Cherry (Team Blake)
Andrew Sevener (Team Blake)
