'Trolls LIVE!' tour headed to Pittsburgh

Everyone's favorite troll friends are coming to Pittsburgh next year!
Poppy, Branch and their friends from the movie "Trolls" will come to life on stage in "Trolls LIVE!" on March 27-29, 2020, at PPG Paints Arena.
The characters will take the stage for an interactive musical performance with singing, dancing, humor and more for six performances throughout the weekend.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 13 and can be purchased here.
