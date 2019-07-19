0 11 local ice cream shops to cool off with

Are you looking for a way to escape the heat? You're in luck! Here are 11 local ice cream shops to get a sweet treat during the hot summer months.

Enjoy a milkshake, soft-serve ice cream or an iconic sundae at Page Dairy Mart on Carson Street! You can choose from flavors like amaretto, pina colada and birthday cake, made with real cake batter and rainbow sprinkles!

Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream has two locations, one in Shadyside and one in Market Square. Get unique flavors like Vietnamese coffee or pistachio, or try a warm brioche ice cream sandwich at the Shadyside Scoop Shop.

Sarris doesn’t just sell candy, but ice cream, too! You can pick from a variety of flavors, floats and sundaes while adding some homemade toppings, as well. You can get the famous Sarris chocolate hard cap to top off your ice cream.

Head down to the Strip District to enjoy some of the outstanding flavors Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor has to offer. Choose from a sundae, float or even an ice cream soda, whichever you are craving!

Daily at Antney’s, you will find different ice cream flavors, all homemade. Choose from ice cream flavors like ginger cookies and caramelized banana, or sorbet and frozen yogurt.

This ice cream parlor offers homemade ice cream with hand-rolled waffle cones. At Dave and Andy’s, you can pick from over 200 flavors.

Head to Mercurio’s in Shadyside for some homemade Gelato! It may not be “ice cream,” but it’s Italian for frozen so, what’s the difference, its all a delicious treat!

With locations in Mt. Lebanon, Bellevue, Brookline and Bloomfield, Scoops serves sundaes in all shapes and sizes, with different flavors.

At Twisters Soft Serve Ice Cream, you can enjoy of course, some soft serve ice cream, but also some supreme treats, like a brownie explosion or banana split.

Sugar and Spice is an old fashioned ice cream parlor with many sweet treats available. Try their candy or ice cream, while enjoying their nostalgic decorations.

Located in Mt. Lebanon, Betsy’s has many different flavors to choose! From Mexican chocolate to Italian stallion, you will find what you are craving.

