11 places to grab a coffee in Western PA

We all have our go-to coffee shops whether it's a Dunkin', Starbucks, the gas station, or your neighborhood shop. Straying from our normal coffee shop might be hard because we know we like that coffee, but if you're curious to expand your taste buds to other shops, here are some top-rated shops in western Pennsylvania and one in West Virginia. By reaching out, each coffee shop recommended a coffee to try!

The White Rabbit: Café and Pâtisserie

Address: 113 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601

Want unique, sourced locally, and delicious? The White Rabbit focuses on using a combination of traditional and contemporary methods to make each item in-house and from scratch. It goes beyond menu items; employees strive to provide a comfortable space for everyone. Pairing the coffees with a variety of brewing methods and homemade flavoring syrups makes each cup of coffee is unique to each person. The White Rabbit is great for breakfast and coffee, but you have to check out the foods, especially desserts! Eighty-three percent of reviewers rated The White Rabbit a solid 5.0.

Recommended drinks by The White Rabbit: 1. Lavender latte 2. Horchata latte

Judy's Java Joint

Address: 3400 South Park Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102

Judy's Java Joint has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp. This family-owned local coffee shop includes signature brewed coffees and many other beverages, as well as food items such as pastries, pound cakes and grab and go items. A cozy atmosphere with lounge seating and table seating, you can enjoy your coffee with free Wi-Fi!

Recommended drinks by Judy's Java Joint: 1. Darkest house blend coffee 2. Standard vanilla latte 3. Blackberry lavender white mocha

Michelle's Cafe

Address: 611 Main St., Clarion, PA 16214

Located in Clarion, this coffee shop has a variety of coffees, coffee alternatives, and specialty drinks. It has a flavored coffee of the month and a drink of the month! Coffees from brewed to pressed pot to espresso to blended to iced with at least 20 different gourmet Monin syrups to can personalize your cup! Michelle's Cafe offers food items as well including breakfast and dessert! Whatever you're feeling the day you walk into Michelle's Cafe, they probably have it! Head to the cafe's Facebook page to see the daily brews and specials.

Recommended drink by Michelle's Cafe: Caramel macchiato

Generoasta Coffee

Address: 901 Warrendale Village Dr., Warrendale, PA 15086

"Do Good, Have Fun, and Drink Coffee." Generoasata has coffees, espresso based, and specialty lattes. Their lattes have some delicious names like chocolate chip pancake and Reese's Cup and frozen drinks such as javalanche dark & snowy. They also provide food items from breakfast to lunch as well as a bakery. Generoasta gives back to the community through events.

Recommended drink by Generoasta Coffee: Fat Man in Little Coat (not only is it delicious, it has a hilarious name.)

Crazy Horse Coffee

Address: 900 Wildflower Circle, Suite 911, Washington, PA 15301

Want the "quiet in a crowded room" atmosphere like the owner? Then Crazy Horse Coffee is your place to grab a coffee with a delicious pastry, meet up with a client, or give a presentation in the meeting room. It has milk substitutes including coconut, almond, and soy milk. Facebook would be its go-to place for finding different drink combinations and pastries!

Recommended drink by Crazy Horse Coffee: Cold brew with salted caramel cold foam

Curbside Coffeehouse

Address: 405 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Curbside Coffeehouse is a perfect name for this little coffee shop in Blawnox. Workers start their mornings off with scratch-made baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, organic fruit, smoothies which are very popular, and yogurt parfaits. For lunch the shop has a variety options from sandwiches, salads, soups and more. Check the food out of the Instagram, looks tasty! But the best of them all is the coffee! You might find the small parking lot packed, but don't look at that as a bad thing. It's a good thing! It means Curbside Coffeehouse is delicious! Their coffee and espresso offerings are all locally sourced!

Recommended drinks by Curbside Coffeehouse: 1. Cold brew made in-house every day 2. Flavored latte (Check the board!)

Fresh Grounds Coffeehouse & Cafe

Address: 172 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125

On the website, each of the coffees are in a diagram of what goes into their drinks. "Caffeine for the Soul," the company says. It has whole and skim milk and milk alternatives, soy and almond milk. Fresh Grounds Coffee House & Cafe has hot, over ice, blended drinks and food items as well! There are also fun events including music and specialty items.

Recommended drinks by Fresh Grounds Coffeehouse & Cafe: 1. Hot or blended caramel mocha 2. Just ask, they'd love to find what a drink you'd love

Bittersweet Cafe

Address: 205 Farmington Ohiopyle Rd., Farmington, PA 15437

Located near Ohiopyle and Nemacolin, Bittersweet Cafe gives your activities an extra boost to the day! Bittersweet Cafe combines family recipes with innovative ideas. Other than the ingredients grown on-site, the shop tries to use fresh, local ingredients and create its items by scratch. Whether it's cold or hot outside, there's hot, cold, and frozen drinks to choose from! There are also signature specialty lattes with cute latte art on them such as a bear. Be one with nature with this shop that looks like a pretty cabin surrounded by a garden!

Recommended drink by Bittersweet Cafe: Homemade frozen white chocolate rasberry drizzle

Terra Cafe

Address: 425 Industrial Ave., Star City, WV 26505

Another Instagram-worthy latte art cafe; however, this one is in West Virginia! Kick-start your day with the beautiful latte. Come back for lunch and dinner. You must see its meals, and their desserts. Jaw-droppingly delicious! Check out the Facebook page before you go. You can host events at Terra Cafe, too! The company use fresh, local and farm-to-table ingredients.

Recommended drink by Terra Cafe: NEW house blend with local roaster coming in August!

The Bureau Coffee

Address: 224 N. Euclid Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206

If you're looking for aesthetic backgrounds and picture-perfect latte art, come to the Bureau Coffee in East Liberty! The Bureau Coffee is located inside the Schoolhouse, which is a super modern and aesthetic furniture store. If you had to put a vibe to Bureau Coffee, it'd be a "hipster" vibe.

Recommended drink by The Bureau Coffee: Cortado

Adda Coffee & Tea House

Address: 200 South Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Shadyside has your coffee covered at Adda Coffee! Coffees with chocolate milk, pineapple juice or Millie's Homemade ice cream, Adda has some delicious drinks. There are even vegan options! Adda offers food items as well breakfast and lunch! The iconic, bright light blue place is hard to miss! Step into the artsy, aesthetic coffee and tea house when you're in the area and grab a drip coffee or espresso drink!

Recommended drinks by Adda Coffee & Tea House: 1. Iced mocha with chocolate milk and house espresso 2. (Dairy Alternative) Shadyside Sunrise with pineapple juice and house espresso.

