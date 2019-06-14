0 11 things to do with your ‘Pittsburgh Dad' for Father's Day

Are you looking for something to do with your "Pittsburgh Dad" this weekend? Sunday is Father’s Day, and Pittsburgh has a lot of events and deals for you to do with your dad.

Wine and Dine:

Grab your dad and head down to the river to celebrate him with a Father's Day Brunch and Dinner Buffet. Take him on a “one-of-a-kind holiday cruise” to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet on the water. Tickets are $57 for adults and $26 for children.

Join the Aviary for a Father’s Day BBQ Brunch with a special BBQ menu and visits from the National Aviary’s birds of prey. Tickets are $44 for adults and $22 for children. If you are a member, tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for children. To make your reservation, call 412-258-9445.

You're invited to a Father's Day Pig Roast. The roast includes a BBQ buffet with two drinks, a whiskey tasting and the option to buy your own bottle! Tickets are $35 for those 21 and older and $20 for under 21-year-olds.

Events:

The Pittsburgh CLO presents Grease for its final weekend in town. Take your dad to the Benedum Center to see all his favorite songs and moves from the iconic show. The last show is at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Kennywood invites you to bring your dad for a “supersized event” at Comic Con. Along with Kennywood’s favorite rides and tasty food, you can meet some characters, interact with comic book creators and browse some merchandise! Tickets are $29.99 online or $27 at the gate when you wear your favorite comic or superhero T-shirt.

The Three Rivers Arts festival is here for its final weekend and has tons of events for you and your dad to go to! There will be performances by “The Funky Fly Project,” “Justin Fabus,” Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers and many more all starting at noon.

The 18th annual car show is a great way to celebrate the dad that loves his cars! There will be classic/custom cars, food trucks and a DJ! Admission is free, and it’s $10 per vehicle to participate.

Deals and Freebies:

Buy one sandwich get any sandwich FREE! This offer is available exclusively to Inner Circle members. Click here to join.

Get a free smiley cookie when you dine in at Eat'n Park. Guests can also enjoy a Father’s Day Brunch Buffet at select locations for $10.49.

Primanti Bros. invites dads to grab a free sandwich at their neighborhood Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar. Dads dining in can choose any sandwich when anyone else in his party buys a meal. Everyone who dines that day will receive a coupon for $5 off a returning visit through the end of July.

The Pittsburgh Zoo welcomes fathers of all generations to receive free admission when joined by one or more of their children!

Bonus freebies and ideas:

One Hot Cookie celebrates Father’s Day by offering a free cookie! Stop into the Wexford location for your sweet treat.

If your dad likes to golf, head on over to Top Golf for some celebrations. Top Golf is offering two packages to make your outing unforgettable.

If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift idea, check out some awesome stuff by this local artist.

And if you want a good laugh with your dad, head over to Sandcastle Water Park as they host their first Father’s Day Belly Flop Competition! To participate, visit www.sandcastlewaterpark.com/plan-a-visit/events and click “Register” under the event.

