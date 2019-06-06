  • Primanti's offers free Father's Day sandwiches for dad

    PITTSBURGH - Looking to treat dad to something special this Father’s day? Take him down to the closest Primanti Bros for a FREE sandwich.

    The chain is offering this deal at all of its Pittsburgh-area locations on Sunday, June 16 as long as someone who is with dad spends at least $3.99.

    To sweeten the deal, anyone who eats at Primantis on Father’s Day will get a $5 off coupon to be used during a return visit through the end of July.

    “Dads deserve a little love and attention, too,” said Primanti Bros brand ambassador Toni Haggerty. “Here, instead of doing chores, he can enjoy a fun, casual environment and have an Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich – and maybe a cold beer – all while spending quality time with this family.”

    Primantis offered a similar deal earlier this spring on Mother's Day.

