11 things to know about the Steel Curtain

The record-setting Steel Curtain is ready to welcome riders, but before you take a ride, we want you to know everything about Kennywood's newest coaster.
Here's a list of 11 things to know about the new coaster:
- The Steel Curtain is the centerpiece and entry point of the Steelers Country-themed land at Kennywood Park.
- It broke the world record for the highest inversion, at 197 feet.
- I holds the North American record for the most inversions, with nine total.
- It took the Pennsylvania state record for tallest roller coaster, at 220 feet.
- The ride travels at a speed of 76 mph and lasts two minutes.
- You must be 48 inches tall to ride.
- It has a thrill level of 5.
- It has 4,000 feet of back and gold track.
- It was designed by S&S Sansei Technologies.
- It was named after the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- It opens to the public on Saturday.
If you want to take a virtual ride, click here.
