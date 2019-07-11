  • 11 things to know about the Steel Curtain

    The record-setting Steel Curtain is ready to welcome riders, but before you take a ride, we want you to know everything about Kennywood's newest coaster.

    Here's a list of 11 things to know about the new coaster:

    1. The Steel Curtain is the centerpiece and entry point of the Steelers Country-themed land at Kennywood Park.
    2. It broke the world record for the highest inversion, at 197 feet.
    3. I holds the North American record for the most inversions, with nine total.
    4. It took the Pennsylvania state record for tallest roller coaster, at 220 feet.
    5. The ride travels at a speed of 76 mph and lasts two minutes.
    6. You must be 48 inches tall to ride.
    7. It has a thrill level of 5.
    8. It has 4,000 feet of back and gold track.
    9. It was designed by S&S Sansei Technologies.
    10. It was named after the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    11. It opens to the public on Saturday. 

    If you want to take a virtual ride, click here.

