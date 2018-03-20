  • 2018 Pittsburgh's 50 Finest announced; Program benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

    The Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest class of 2018 was just announced.  See the list of honorees below.

    The 2018 class will help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.  The ultimate goal of the program is to find a cure for people living with the disease.

    Last year, the honorees broke a national fundraising record of $500,000.

    A gala will be held in August to celebrate and announce the fundraising total.

    The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation thanks UPMC and UPMC Health Plan for being the presenting sponsor.

    Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest Class of 2018:

    Jack Arnold, Chevron Appalachia, LLC

    Brett Baur, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Anna Berish, RoadRunner Recycling

    Eddie Blacka, UPMC

    Kara Buggy, CorCom Inc

    Anthony Capizzi, Emerson Rosemount

    Kelly Coccia, PNC

    Chad Coury, Coury Financial Servies

    Leah Cullen, Windows Direct and HolzerSciaretti Contracting

    Brian Czapor, Howard Hanna

    Adam DeFlorio, Business Owner - PowerBomb Productions

    Scott DiGuglielmo, Burns and Scalo Real Estate

    Jeremy Edge, MassMutual Pittsburgh

    Matthew Ficorilli, Your Town Realty

    Sean Forsyth, Exler & Company

    Anthony Freeze, 24Hour Media

    Vicky Guscoff, AT&T

    Lisa Haberstroh, ReMax Realty Centre

    Jacqueline Hanna, CVS Health

    Amy Hilton, Pineapple Payments

    Mariah Jensen, Jones Lang LaSalle

    Jason Jones, Woodforest National Bank

    Adam Jumblat, AJ Services

    Joseph Junker, University of Pittsburgh

    Erica Kernic, Schneider Downs

    Grant Krally, Xodus Medical, Inc.

    Lori Lower, Edwards Lifesciences

    Kristen Lucks, Ravenwood Packaging

    James Machak, PNC

    Melissa Maggi, SVN | Three River Commercial Advisors

    Kyle Majerick, Wagner Agency Inc.

    Michael Manna, Aflac

    Maggie McCauley, Ohio Valley Hospital

    Jaime Morgan, McKesson Corporation

    Jaclyn Nichols, Jaclyn M. Nichols Attorney at Law

    Rachelle O'Connell, New York Life

    Dana Prill, Snowden Lane Partners

    Nicole Rainey, Ross Staffing

    Brett Robinson, Terra Group

    Jordan Rose

    Haley Ruzomberka, Huntington National Bank

    Rania Sakmar, Burns and Scalo Real Estate

    Christopher Saltzman, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

    Kait Schoeb, Business Owner-Paints By Kait LLC

    Zach Schwartz, Seneca Resources Corporation

    Shawna Smith, Paragon Land Servies

    Kelly Spiers, Washington Hospital

    Thomas Sprague, Howard Hanna

    Benjamin (Ben) Thomas, Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits / Luxury Pittsburgh

    Stephanie Wiltman, University of Pittsburgh

    Lexie Zoppetti, Bompiani Spine and Sport, L & L Archery

