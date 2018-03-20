2018 Pittsburgh's 50 Finest announced; Program benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest class of 2018 was just announced. See the list of honorees below.
The 2018 class will help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The ultimate goal of the program is to find a cure for people living with the disease.
Last year, the honorees broke a national fundraising record of $500,000.
A gala will be held in August to celebrate and announce the fundraising total.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation thanks UPMC and UPMC Health Plan for being the presenting sponsor.
Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest Class of 2018:
Jack Arnold, Chevron Appalachia, LLC
Brett Baur, Pittsburgh Penguins
Anna Berish, RoadRunner Recycling
Eddie Blacka, UPMC
Kara Buggy, CorCom Inc
Anthony Capizzi, Emerson Rosemount
Kelly Coccia, PNC
Chad Coury, Coury Financial Servies
Leah Cullen, Windows Direct and HolzerSciaretti Contracting
Brian Czapor, Howard Hanna
Adam DeFlorio, Business Owner - PowerBomb Productions
Scott DiGuglielmo, Burns and Scalo Real Estate
Jeremy Edge, MassMutual Pittsburgh
Matthew Ficorilli, Your Town Realty
Sean Forsyth, Exler & Company
Anthony Freeze, 24Hour Media
Vicky Guscoff, AT&T
Lisa Haberstroh, ReMax Realty Centre
Jacqueline Hanna, CVS Health
Amy Hilton, Pineapple Payments
Mariah Jensen, Jones Lang LaSalle
Jason Jones, Woodforest National Bank
Adam Jumblat, AJ Services
Joseph Junker, University of Pittsburgh
Erica Kernic, Schneider Downs
Grant Krally, Xodus Medical, Inc.
Lori Lower, Edwards Lifesciences
Kristen Lucks, Ravenwood Packaging
James Machak, PNC
Melissa Maggi, SVN | Three River Commercial Advisors
Kyle Majerick, Wagner Agency Inc.
Michael Manna, Aflac
Maggie McCauley, Ohio Valley Hospital
Jaime Morgan, McKesson Corporation
Jaclyn Nichols, Jaclyn M. Nichols Attorney at Law
Rachelle O'Connell, New York Life
Dana Prill, Snowden Lane Partners
Nicole Rainey, Ross Staffing
Brett Robinson, Terra Group
Jordan Rose
Haley Ruzomberka, Huntington National Bank
Rania Sakmar, Burns and Scalo Real Estate
Christopher Saltzman, BNY Mellon Wealth Management
Kait Schoeb, Business Owner-Paints By Kait LLC
Zach Schwartz, Seneca Resources Corporation
Shawna Smith, Paragon Land Servies
Kelly Spiers, Washington Hospital
Thomas Sprague, Howard Hanna
Benjamin (Ben) Thomas, Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits / Luxury Pittsburgh
Stephanie Wiltman, University of Pittsburgh
Lexie Zoppetti, Bompiani Spine and Sport, L & L Archery
