25 years later: 'Dateline NBC' reveals new details in infamous O.J. Simpson chase

"Dateline NBC" is about to heat up Friday night with it's one-hour special, "Chasing O.J. Simpson: The Untold Stories."
This episode will focus on those tense three hours that included an infamous car chase and subsequent standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department SWAT Team.
The broadcast will feature eyewitness accounts from those who were there during the chase and those inside the gates of Simpson's estate during the high-stakes standoff, including sound from Robert Kardashian; Simpon's oldest son, Jason Simpson; and Simpson himself.
Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz also speaks with key players who give more minute-by-minute details of those events watched by 95 million people, including then- Police Depatment homicide Detective Tom Lange, then- Police Department Cmdr. David Gascon and then-SWAT Cmdr. Mike Albanese. Additionally, Kris Jenner, Nicole Brown Simpson’s friend; Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in the murder trial; and Roger Sandler, who was the only photojournalist allowed inside Simpson’s estate during the standoff, share their accounts of that day.
Don't miss this thrilling "Dateline NBC" episode at 10 p.m., after all-new episodes of "Blindspot" and "The Blacklist" on Channel 11.
