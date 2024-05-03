Local

Man shot and killed in vehicle in McKeesport

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A man was shot and killed in McKeesport on Thursday.

At around 10:25 p.m., 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Palmgreen Avenue. First responders found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

