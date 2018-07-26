0 'Manifest:' Inside Look at New 'Lost'-Like Drama Coming to WPXI

See & Be Seen has the scoop from Comic-Con, where fans got a sneak peek showing of the new “Lost”-like drama series "Manifest," which is coming to WPXI Sept. 24.



The show's creator and stars held a panel following the showing of the pilot, to build excitement and explain what to expect.



“I’m not alone in wanting to know a lot more now that I’ve seen the pilot,” the moderator of the panel said. ““That is one wacky plane ride.”



You may feel the same way after watching the trailer below.







Intrigued? That’s the job of a great event mystery. You can’t get much wilder than an airplane disappearing and returning five and a half years later with all 199 passengers looking as if they haven’t aged one day.



“You’re never going to be bored,” said actress Melissa Roxburgh, who plays a passenger.



She and actor Josh Dallas told The Hollywood Reporter that even they don’t know what’s in store for their characters.

MORE SEE & BE SEEN:



There's also a supernatural element; some of the passengers on the plane begin to hear voices when they return home.



“It sounds like it could be a show that runs for a long time,” the moderator said.



“From your lips, my friend," the show's creator said, and the panel closed.



See & Be Seen will have more inside scoop on “Manifest” approaching the premiere Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on WPXI.

