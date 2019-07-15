‘America's Got Talent' exclusive: First 10 minutes of Brad Paisley judge cuts

“America’s Got Talent” is about to go all out this week with the first round of Judge Cuts, and See and Be Seen has an exclusive look at the action!
In this 10-minute sneak peek, country music superstar Brad Paisley joins the panel to send someone to the live show with a Golden Buzzer.
Only seven acts will advance to the live shows, so the 18 contestants have to bring their all to win the judges over and prove they have what it takes to be the next winner of "America's Got Talent."
Watch this all-new episode of "America's Got Talent" with us Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11, followed by a new episode of "Bring the Funny."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}