'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Finds New Home on NBC

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" continues for new season, with a brand-new home: NBC.
The network picked up the comedy series just a day after Fox canceled it, and it quickly became one of the biggest stories.
The move makes sense, especially since the show about New York's funniest police precinct is made by an NBC Universal-owned studio.
NBC Entertainment executives admit they wouldn’t have sold it to FOX in the first place if they knew Andy Samberg was going to star in it.
Samberg was happy to talk about it on stage at NBC’s morning presentation at Radio City Music Hall. After all, he got his start on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
It's a certifiably good show, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series. If that doesn't convince you, it comes from executive producers Michael Schur and Dan Goor, who also produced the popular comedy series "Parks and Recreation."
According to the show bio on NBC.com, ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine' has captured the hearts of millions, and NBC is proud to be a part of the story."
Season 6 will premiere on Channel 11 in 2019.
