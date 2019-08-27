For those interested in "Stranger Things," science and going to the Science Center without dozens of 8-year-olds in the way, we have the perfect event for you!
On Friday, Sept. 13, the Carnegie Science Center is hosting an event called "21+ Night: Stranger Science."
This event is for those looking to explore the science of strange creatures, inspired by the Netflix original series "Stranger Things."
Those attending can participate in lip sync battles, discover the algorithms to solve any Rubik's Cube and watch episodes from season 3 of "Stranger Things."
For more information on the event, visit the Carnegie Science Center's website.
