Ceremonial beam signing, rising held outside new Lumière condominiums in Pittsburgh

A ceremonial rising and signing of the final steel beam at Lumiere condominiums in downtown Pittsburgh was held Thursday.
President and COO of Millcraft Investments Lucas Piatt and city officials, including Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald, were outside Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse for the event.
The final steel beam marks the next step – moving on to the façade and interior construction for downtown Pittsburgh’s first home ownership opportunity in over a decade.
Lumiere is a 17-story, 86-unit property developed by Millcraft Investments.
The $38 million project will include open floor plans, a rooftop deck, floor-to-ceiling windows on every floor with the option to add on folding glass wall technology creating an open-air living space.
Homeowners can begin moving in this summer with the end of 2019 being the targeted project completion date.
