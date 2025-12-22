Ramp inspection work on Route 65 to cause traffic restrictions overnight

PITTSBURGH — Drivers will see a restriction in place on part of Route 65 overnight.

PennDOT said single-lane restrictions will be in place on the ramps to and from Route 65 and the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh because of inspection work. Both directions will be impacted.

Crews will begin working at 10 p.m. on Monday and are scheduled to wrap up at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials ask that you proceed with caution if you are traveling in the area.

