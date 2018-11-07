Doctor, doctor! Give us the news-- Connor finds out his dad paid for his hybrid emergency room and that Ava knew!
For those of you on team “Rhekker” rooting for Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker’s relationship to keep blossoming… hold onto your seats because that little secret that Bekker was keeping is about to get more complicated.
In this exclusive clip given to WPXI, Connor and Ava run into Mr. Rhodes, Connor’s dad, who is shown conversing with the hospital board that he now has a seat on.
After confronting his father and the head of the board, Connor is stunned to find out the seat was handed to his father as thanks for the generous donation of money he made to the hospital, which funded the new ER.
To make the sting worse?
Ava knew and has been lying to his face.
Will this half-truth provoke Ava to tell Connor that she has more to do with it than she is letting off?
Watch an all new “Chicago Med” with us tonight at 8 p.m. on Channel 11 to find out!
