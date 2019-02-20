0 ‘Chicago Fire-PD' crossover heats up Wednesday night

Did someone say crossover? “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire” are mixing it up Wednesday night with an epic crossover between the two shows.

In the first part of the crossover, a spate of robberies comes to light after a firehouse lockbox key goes missing and Chicago Police Department’s Hank Voight has some suspicions that that a firefighter may be involved.

With that in mind, Voight decides to pay a visit to Firehouse 51 looking for an inside recruit to crack the case.

Enter, Joe Cruz – but he doesn’t take the case willingly.

Cruz is handpicked to go undercover to help sniff out any suspicious activity and intelligence then uses the information he gets to chase down the robbery crew that is being the lockbox key mystery but has some concerns about being a “snitch” in the firehouse.

In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we see that Cruz’s alliances are torn, but does what he and the others in Firehouse 51 think is, “the right thing to do.”

Now, the pressure is on to bring down the crew and get justice is on.

The night kicks off with a new “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. on Channel 11 – then the crossover begins on “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and continues at 10 p.m. on Chicago P.D.

