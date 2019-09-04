0 Exclusive look at Scarehouse's Scream District

The legendary ScareHouse presents its brand-new haunted attraction The Scream District, and "See and Be Seen" got an exclusive first look because it's almost ready for visitors.

The pulse-pounding attraction opens Sept. 27 in the Strip District, and if you are a Halloween thrill-seeker, you will want to snag your tickets soon because of its limited capacity.

The Scream District will feature the notorious Basement and a new Stalked by a Killer escape room.

The Basement is a unique and intense horror experience that invites the bravest thrill-seekers to step into a realm that will haunt you and fuel your nightmares.

Scott Simmons, creative director and co-owner of Scream District said, "We've come up with entirely new sets, new scares, new challenges -- it is darker, more intense, weirder, creeped out and twisted than ever done before, and we are just really excited to go nuts."

If The Basement is too much for you to handle, there is a brand-new attraction being added this year, the Stalked by a Killer escape room.

The escape room is a clock ticking experience in which players will become the star of their own horror movie and solve a series of puzzles from the mind of a serial killer.

"We wanted to do an escape room that was unlike any other and make something that has that ScareHouse feel to it and actually be kind of creepy and kind of scary," said Simmons.

If the haunted attraction isn't enough for you -- The Halloween pop-up bar, Zombie Den, presented by ScareHouse, will be returning to the Original Oyster House, as well.

Tickets will start at $43 for a double and $32 for a single admission. Tickets for the Stalked by a Killer escape room start at $27.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

