EXCLUSIVE LOOK: ‘Songland' returns with Macklemore

After a brief hiatus, NBC's hit songwriting competition, "Songland" is returning to the Wednesday night lineup, and we have an exclusive first look with first artist up, Macklemore.
In this sneak peek clip sent to us from NBC, the American rapper joins the panel and discusses what he is looking for in regard to his next big hit.
The big thing Macklemore is looking for is something that inspires him. So will he choose an emotional song, or a fun song like this DJing duo delivers in this bonus clip?
Don't miss this all new episode of "Songland" with us Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
