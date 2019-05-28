0 FIRST LOOK: NBC's 'Songland' different from any contest ever aired on TV

NBC is turning songwriters' dreams into reality with its newest competition show, "Songland."



This new, groundbreaking series will feature songwriters pitching their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of chart-topping music producers in the hopes of creating the artists’ next big hits.

NBC sent an exclusive clip to "See and Be Seen" for week one to give viewers everything they need to know about the competition.

What is "Songland?"

According to NBC, each week, one guest recording artist comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material.

Four songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of the guest artist and three of the most successful and sought-after producers in music – Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally.

Each song will then be considered by the panel as the producers and guest artist engage in a discussion about ways to creatively adapt them to better fit the style and sensibility of the recording artist of the week.



After the performances, the mega-recording artist will choose three songwriters to move forward to the studio and pair them each with the producer best suited to perfect their song.

In the studio, the songs will take shape in unexpected ways as the songwriter and producer duos work together to win over the recording artist. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released for a global audience.

Producer bios

These are the masterminds being some of the biggest hits and will be on the panel all season long:

Ryan Tedder

Tedder is best known as the lead singer of OneRepublic, but is also a four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer of hits from Adele, Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

Ester Dean

Dean is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, as well as an actress, having starred in the “Pitch Perfect” film franchise.

Shane McAnally

McAnally is another Grammy-winning songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt, with 38 No. 1 country records and the title of 2019 ACM Songwriter of the Year.

