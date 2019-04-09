From Pitt to Foxtail, Pittsburgh gets double dose of rapper T-Pain

Rapper T-Pain had Pittsburgh snapping its fingers and doing "the step" with not one, but two performances!
The Grammy-winning artist kicked Sunday off performing at The University of Pittsburgh’s Bigelow Bash, following the highly anticipated reveal of Pitt’s flashy new athletic uniforms.
Then came Foxtail.
T-Pain brought tons of energy performing in front of a sold-out show of 700 people at Foxtail on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side Sunday night.
He performed some of his biggest hits, including “Can’t believe it,” “bartender,” “buy you a drank,” “all we do is win” and “I’m sprung.”
D.J. Pauly D is the next big name to take the stage at Foxtail Saturday, April 13.
