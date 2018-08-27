  • Help Pittsburgh win $25,000 worth of children's books

    Updated:
    The city of Pittsburgh is a finalist in a contest to receive $25,000 worth of children’s books and a reading room makeover.
     
    Click here to vote for Pittsburgh.

    The first round of voting involved 102 cities and four regions. Pittsburgh won the most votes for the Northeast region and is now one of 16 finalist cities in JetBlue Airways’ Soar with Reading contest.

    Voting for the winner continues through Friday.

    If Pittsburgh wins, a community organization will get a makeover where a vending machine filled with books will live.
     
    “Soar with Reading encourages a lifelong love of reading in children and allows families to build new traditions around reading,” said Icema Gibbs, director of corporate social responsibility, JetBlue. “Children can start their personal libraries by visiting the vending machines and collecting new books. Providing access to books opens children’s imaginations and empowers them to envision new places.”

    Pittsburgh has some catching up to do in the standings, but you can vote an unlimited number of times at SoarWithReading.com. So, get voting!

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories