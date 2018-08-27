The first round of voting involved 102 cities and four regions. Pittsburgh won the most votes for the Northeast region and is now one of 16 finalist cities in JetBlue Airways’ Soar with Reading contest.
Voting for the winner continues through Friday.
If Pittsburgh wins, a community organization will get a makeover where a vending machine filled with books will live.
As part of JetBlue’s initiative, the books will be age-appropriate and represent the community where they are located.
Pittsburgh has some catching up to do in the standings, but you can vote an unlimited number of times at SoarWithReading.com. So, get voting!
