Mix of rain and snow showers continue this Wednesday morning

PITTSBURGH — A mix of rain and snow showers continue early this morning with a few slick spots possible where road temperatures are still near freezing. Snow is more widespread and heavy as you go along and north of I-80, where several inches of snow could accumulate through tonight.

Snow could also cause more issues east into the mountains today although even in Pittsburgh, we may see a period of steady snow later this morning as heavier round of precipitation moves in from Ohio.

Mostly rain showers can be expected this afternoon south of Route 422 before switching back over to snow showers this evening. Temperatures will dip into the 20s tonight which may lead to a few icy spots early Thursday morning.

The next round of light snow will push in during the first half of the weekend which will be followed by a bitter round of cold air for Sunday and Monday.

