Brother of man shot, killed at Westmoreland County Elks Lodge charged with homicide

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The brother of a man who was shot and killed at a Westmoreland County Elks Lodge has been charged with homicide.

Steffon Ballard, 38, was charged with his brother’s death on Tuesday afternoon, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators said the victim, Jeffrey Ballard, 46, was a bouncer at the Elks Lodge on Third Avenue in New Kensington.

Information shared by the DA’s office said the incident began after an altercation inside the bar and spilled outside. One of the men was escorted outside.

Police say surveillance video then shows both Ballards assaulting another man in the parking lot at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A witness said a large man with dreadlocks, who police identified as Steffon, pulled a handgun from his sock and began hitting the victim in the head with it. Police say the gun went off as this was happening and a shot hit Jeffrey in the upper left thigh.

Medics arrived at the scene and took Jeffrey to a local hospital, but say he died from blood loss.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing all video of what happened, police issued an arrest warrant for Steffon.

Along with the homicide charge, Steffon faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited.

He is not in custody at this time. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the New Kensington Police Department.

