Hoda Kotb to return to 'Today' after welcoming second baby girl

It's happening! "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb is gearing up to get back to work after adopting baby No. 2.
Kotb has been out the past few months on maternity leave to bond with her newest bundle of joy, Hope, and announced Tuesday that she is returning to "Today" on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Kotb called into the show Tuesday following her Instagram message saying, "There hasn't been a second that I haven''t loved (with the kids). "I loved it all. But the other big realization I had on this maternity leave is how much I love you guys."
Fans are looking forward to her return.
Check out her full announcement on Today.com
