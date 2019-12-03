It's a beautiful day for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' to honor Mister Rogers

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is all-new and dedicating a whole hour to celebrating the legacy of Pittsburgh's own, Fred Rogers, and the footprint he left on the world.
The episode aired for many on Tuesday, but will air in Pittsburgh Wednesday at 3 a.m. on Channel 11 -- and get ready for some major feels, because this week's "Kellyoke" cover is the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" theme song, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"
The special segments dedicated to Rogers features her guest Tom Hanks, the star of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Hanks plays Rogers in the new movie that shows the relationship between Rogers and a journalist.
Co-stars Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and director Marielle Heller are also set to join in the fun.
What is this mysterious gift from @TomHanks to the @ABeautifulDay team?! Find out today on the #KellyClarksonShow! pic.twitter.com/E23tvRN2aI— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) December 3, 2019
In addition to her all-star guests, the audience showed their love to America's greatest neighbor by sporting red cardigans. Plus, Kelly talks with RN Caitlin Pechin, who crocheted red cardigan sweaters for newborns at Pittsburgh's UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital to wear ahead of Joanne Rogers' visit to the hospital.
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs weekdays at 3 a.m. on Channel 11.
