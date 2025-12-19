Pittsburgh Riverhounds announces new head coach

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC announced the appointment of Rob Vincent as the team’s head coach on Dec. 19. Vincent guided the team to victory in the 2025 USL Championship in his interim role and he aims to build on that success as the club prepares for the 2026 season.

Vincent has been with the Riverhounds organization since 2018, starting his coaching career in the Hounds Academy. He moved up to the assistant coach position for the pro team in 2024, contributing to various aspects of team management. Under his guidance as acting head coach since Oct. 10, the Hounds posted an unbeaten record of three-0-4, successfully navigating the playoffs.

Sporting Director Dan Visser of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, praised Vincent’s leadership skills. “It has been a privilege watching Rob lead the team over the last seven weeks of our season. He’s an outstanding young coach and quickly earned the confidence of players, fans and the entire Riverhounds organization,” Visser stated.

Vincent, who is 35 years old, enjoyed a professional playing career that began with the Riverhounds and included a stint with MLS club D.C. United. He has earned his USSF A-Senior Coaching License, enabling him to effectively guide the team as they strive for further championships.

He takes over a position previously held by Bob Lilley, who amassed 418 career wins, making him the most successful active coach in U.S. professional leagues. Lilley led the Hounds to the playoffs every year during his tenure and was instrumental in the team’s first league title in 2025.

The Riverhounds have already started planning for the upcoming season, focusing on assembling a competitive roster for their title defense in 2026. Vincent expressed his appreciation for the support of Hounds owner Tuffy Shallenberger and Visser, stating, “I am delighted and honored to be named Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. I want to thank Tuffy and Dan for placing their trust in me to lead the club forward and build on our 2025 Championship winning season.”

The Riverhounds are in the process of preparing their roster for the 2026 season under Vincent’s leadership, as they aim to defend their championship title. Further announcements regarding team acquisitions and preparation efforts are anticipated in the coming months.

