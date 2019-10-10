Aquaman is coming to Pittsburgh this fall to film a new Netflix original.
That's right, Jason Momoa will be in the Burgh to film "Sweet Girl," according to our partners at the Trib.
Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson will produce with Martin Kistler as executive producer.
Momoa will also produce and star in the thriller, which is set to begin filming on Nov. 11.
