Jeff Goldblum surprises fans at Jeff Goldblum Day event

Fans attending the Jeff Goldblum Day celebration at the Artisan Café & Tattoo Gallery got quite the surprise when Goldblum himself showed up to the event!
The event was held Saturday afternoon to honor the iconic actor and West Homestead native.
Artisian’s Jeff Goldblum Day was created by resident artist Matt McKelvey and Shauna Burd.
In 2004, city leaders declared July 13 as "Jeff Goldblum Day." One event in the city is taking that to heart with a celebration of all things related to the actor and his body of work.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}