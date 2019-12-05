Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano & Elaine Welteroth talk 'Project Runway'

"Project Runway" premiered 15 years ago Sunday, and now it is back for season 18.
See and Be Seen sat down with host Karlie Kloss, mentor Christian Siriano and judge Elaine Welteroth to get the scoop on the biggest season yet.
The Emmy-winning reality competition has plenty of style, drama and fun to bring to the screen. One of the biggest things to note: the all star lineup of guest judges including Laverne Cox, Kiernan Shipka, Rachael Brosnahan, Leslie Jones, Cyndi Lauper and Lindsey Vonn.
Not only did Kloss, Siriano and Welteroth gush over the iconic list of guests, but they gave an inside look at upcoming trends, the new "Siriano Save" and their favorite looks.
"Project Runway" premieres Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on BRAVO.
