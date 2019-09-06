WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - There are only two weekends left in Kennywood's summer season, but the celebration is not over.
To help transition into their season of terror, Kennywood is hosting two special food and drink festivals.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, a craft beer festival called Brews in the Park will make more than 100 varieties of craft beers available for people to sample throughout the park.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, the third annual Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival returns. More than 30 food vendors will offer unique pierogies.
Those in attendance can enjoy rides some of their favorite coasters like the Thunderbolt, Jack Rabbit and the Steel Curtain.
For more information on the festivals, visit Kennywood's website.
