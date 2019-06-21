0 Local 'American Ninja Warrior' contestant welcomes challenges on and off the course

NBC's "America Ninja Warrior"competition show is in full swing, and See and Be Seen got the inside scoop on a Pittsburgh woman competing this season.

Alicia Tavani-Candela is the owner of No Limits Martial Arts in Bethel Park, which was a lifelong dream of hers.

This martial arts instructor is the definition of ninja material. The Erie, Pennsylvania native is a sixth-degree black belt and four-time martial arts world champion.

To get where she is now, she had her own journey that started at a young age on the mats.

She started martial arts when she was 5 years old and has made it a part of her life ever since.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.” This quote is on the wall of her martial arts studio and is one Alicia lives by.

“After I won World Champions for the fourth time, I thought ‘Alicia, what can you do to challenge yourself and make yourself better?'” Tavani-Candela told See and Be Seen in an exclusive interview.

Her answer?

"America Ninja Warrior."

After watching the show for years, she started obstacle course training, which was a complete change-up from what she is used to in martial arts.

Alicia's first run happened in the 2018 Miami Qualifiers, where she made it to the second obstacle before falling short.

“I knew that wasn’t my best and that I’m new at this," Tavani-Candela said. "For me, this is a growing and learning process, and I’m just trying to get better each time.”

Her drive and determination got her another chance to return to "Amerian Ninja Warrior" to prove to herself and the world that she has what it takes to be ninja warrior -- a lesson that she now reflects onto her students.

“I want them to understand that you aren’t automatically going to be great at something, you have to start to be great at it,” Tavani-Candela said.

Cheer Alicia on July 1 on "American Ninja Warrior" and find out how far she goes!

Tavani-Candela's grand opening of No Limits Martial Arts new location is Saturday, June 22. Follow the link for more information.

