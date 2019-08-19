Local hardware store in running for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals charity

Ace Hardware stores around the country have come up with a creative way to raise money for charity, and a local Ace store is in the running for best display!
McMurray's Miller's Ace Hardware is one of 10 finalists for Ace's Bucket display competition.
The competition had stores come up with creative displays made out of the charity buckets for people to vote for best display.
Miller's Ace got creative with a massive Ferris wheel display, and as of Saturday, the store has been hanging on to third place.
Voting is going on now until Aug. 20 and you can do so here.
The first place store will win a $7,500 donation to its local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Second place will win a $5,000 donation, and third place will win a $2,500 donation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}