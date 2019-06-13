Local student honored at Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

A 17-year-old Pittsburgh student was honored at the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards at Carnegie Hall last Thursday.
Brianna Kline Costa, along with more than 800 teen artists and writers from across the country, were honored for their work and had some special guests in attendance.
Actress and comedian Tina Fey opened the awards with an inspirational message to the students in attendance.
Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress Rose Byrne and Tracy K. Smith, the 22nd poet laureate of the United States were also there to honor students.
Pittsburgh CAPA's Costa received a gold medal distinction and a $10,000 scholarship for her writing portfolio.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}