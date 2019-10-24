NATIONAL FOOD DAY: 5 iconic Pittsburgh foods

It's National Food Day, and to celebrate, "See and Be Seen" has created a list of the top five iconic foods Pittsburghers love.
McDonald's Big Mac:
We know what you're thinking, and yes. You can snag one of these anywhere, but it is considered a Pittsburgh original!
The Big Mac was created in 1967 and has become a staple in McDonald's restaurants. Not only has the Big Mac been around for more than 50 years, it was created right here in Pittsburgh.
Primanti Brothers Sandwich:
This iconic sandwich was created at the original shop located in the Strip District. In order for this sandwich to be done the Pittsburgh way, you have to order it with everything: coleslaw, tomato and of course, french fries.
Heinz Ketchup:
Now, if you're from the Burgh, you put Heinz on just about anything! Heinz Ketchup was produced in Pittsburgh and is served in restaurants throughout the United States.
Pierogies:
Fill 'em with potatoes, cheese, potatoes and cheese -- whatever you want! Pittsburgh is known for having festivals just for potato-filled goodness, because who wouldn't go to one?
Potato Patch:
Pittsburghers can walk into Kennywood Park or Heinz Field, and instantly smell their favorite fresh-cut fries. Remember that Heinz Ketchup we were talking about before? You can throw some of that on your fries or load them up with some cheese, bacon and vinegar. Either way, you won't be disappointed.
