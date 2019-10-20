0 Paid local extras wanted for new star-studded Amazon movie

PITTSBURGH - Get ready for your close-up!

Producers and directors are looking for paid extras for a scene that will be filmed for an Amazon movie next month in Pittsburgh's South Side.

>>READ: Paid local extras wanted for new Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa

People between 18 and 49 years old are being requested for a “high energy” 1970s nightclub action scene for the upcoming film “I’m Your Woman,” starring Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Marsha Stephanie Blake (This Is Us).

According to a release from Mosser Casting, shooting for the scene will happen overnight on Nov. 12. Everyone will be asked to show up around 4 p.m. that day, but some will be asked to come on Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.

The release said they are looking for “people to play nightclub patrons, poker players, bouncers, wait staff, bartenders, police and detectives.”

The scene requires you to be okay with loud noises, atmospheric smoke, large crowds and chaotic action – such as running, jumping and ducking.

Below is additional information listed by the release regarding the opportunity:

Pay is $10 per hour for the first 8 hours and time and a half after that.

Must have reliable transportation

12-14 hour shoot days

Fittings will be required since this takes place in the 1970s.

Men, start growing your hair and facial hair! We love long/shaggy hair on this show!

Women, hair must be natural colors that aren’t blue, purple, orange, etc.

Those interested are asked to send a current picture to mosserextras@gmail.com and to add name, age, place of residence and which date(s) they are available for work. No hats or sunglasses allowed in submitted photos. Also inform the agency whether you are comfortable with smoking an herbal cigarette.

The film is also shortlisting for other roles being filmed in the area.

Casting Amazon Studios‘ New Movie I’m Your Woman Starring Rachel Brosnahan



📍⠀Pennsylvania, United States



Apply: https://t.co/zkqeAxzez8



Know Someone Who Fits These Roles? TAG EM! pic.twitter.com/Cftf2rXopO — Casting Talent (@castingtalent_) October 14, 2019

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.