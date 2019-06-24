OpenStreetsPGH returns to downtown Pittsburgh this Sunday

Grab those running shoes, roller blades or bikes, but leave your car at home because OpenStreetsPGH is making its summer return to The Burgh on Sunday!
This weekend’s #OpenStreetsPGH route will give you some of the best views of our beautiful city! Dance through the streets in Lawrenceville, the Strip District, and Downtown: https://t.co/cYbgmbbvQG pic.twitter.com/lLg9bOmeoP— Open Streets PGH (@openstreetspgh) June 24, 2019
The event will welcome tens of thousands of bicyclists and pedestrians to enjoy a 4-mile, car-free route that stretches across Pittsburgh's downtown, Strip District and Lawrenceville areas.
OpenStreetsPGH will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to the event route, there will be fitness workshops, kids' activities, food, music and more for the entire family to enjoy.
Vehicles will be able to cross the course at 12 intersections along the route. More information can be found out OpenStreetsPGH.org.
